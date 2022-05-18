Megahit K.G.F: Chapter 2, Now Available for Early Access Rentals on Prime Video

What makes Prime Video's 'Movie Rentals' interesting?

We don’t need to state how blockbusters shape pop-culture - that’s pretty obvious. But it’s also true that not everyone ends up watching them in theaters when they release. This could be for a wide range of reasons - avoiding crowded places, not being able to leave home, not having enough free time to go to a theater and sit through a 2-3 hour long movie, etc. So, do these people simply ‘miss out’ on the conversation till these movie titles are made available on OTTs via subscription? Then there are also people for whom watching a movie just once is never enough! Of course, going to the theatre to watch the same film again and again might not always be feasible. Movie Rentals on Prime Video is the perfect solution for both these sets of people! By making latest titles like K.G.F: Chapter 2 available much earlier than digital subscription, it fills a much-needed gap. What’s even more interesting is that even people who don’t yet have a Prime membership can rent movies too! Catch movies that you may have missed in theatres or watch movies that you loved watching in the theaters, again and again!

Not just latest blockbusters like K.G.F: Chapter 2, with Movie Rentals, you can also rent popular movies – award winners and franchises – from around the world, making it a movie lover’s paradise!

The Movie Rental service is designed to provide more choice to customer in how they want to view content. Rent now, if you can’t wait to watch a newly released blockbuster movie, or wait for it to become available via subscription on an OTT platform – the choice rests with the consumer.

How do movie rentals on Prime Video work?

Customers who rent would get a 30-day window in which they can watch their rentals from the transaction date and 48 hours to complete once playback is initiated. Simply access the rental destination via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick.