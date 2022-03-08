Our Medics Treat Everyone, Don’t Punish Them For That

It has been 20 years since the start of the so called War on Terror. Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) frontline staff have seen how this ‘War on Terror’ has impacted communities and often decimated our ability to reach those most in need. Today, MSF released a public briefing paper based on researc h among frontline MSF workers in some of the most impacted counterterrorism environments of Nigeria, Afghanistan and Iraq. The perspective of frontline workers has all too often been neglected in the debates around counter-terrorism and its impact. What we were told is haunting. Working in war is already dangerous and hard. Working in counter-terrorism environments, “adds salt to the wounds”, said one of our frontline colleagues.

For frontline workers the consequences of the ever-expanding war on terror have been brutal. MSF staff reported to us how they are beaten, harassed, insulted and accused of ‘supporting terrorists’ while carrying out their medical activities at the gates or in the wards of hospitals or in ambulances on the road. They are expected by security forces to refuse patients based on who could be considered a ‘terrorist’. Armed groups are often hostile to our teams and in some cases only tolerate us if we are not seen as too close to the government. The governments fighting these groups permit or block medical care according to their military objectives. This control that is wielded over us generates suspicion from armed groups. Both have attacked us when we are perceived as helping their enemies.

As a result, more often than not, we fail to reach the most vulnerable on the frontlines.