OPPO Find N2 Flip: The Classic Flip Reimagined For The Modern You

The OPPO Find N2 Flip Phone is an engineering marvel. It's a throwback to a simpler time, when phones were compact, easy to use with one hand, and had a satisfying snap when you closed them shut. But this ain't no ordinary flip phone, no sir. This is the OPPO Find N2 Flip, and it's got some serious firepower under the hood.

Let's start with the basics, shall we? This phone weighs in at a svelte 191 grams and is only 7.45 mm thick. That's light enough to slip into your pocket without weighing you down and thin enough to make you wonder if you're even carrying a phone at all. But don't let the small size fool you. This little beast packs a punch.

The cover screen on this thing is massive, the biggest of any flip phone on the market today. At 3.26 inches, with an aspect ratio of 17:9 and a peak brightness of 900 nits, you won't miss a thing. You can even reply to messages on WhatsApp and Messenger without ever opening the phone. And when you do open it up, you're greeted with a 6.8-inch LTPS E6 AMOLED display with a silky smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It's like butter.

Now let's talk about that hinge. OPPO's New Generation Flexion Hinge is a thing of beauty. It's got a water drop shape with a large bending radius and lesser screen deformation than other flip phones with u-shaped hinges. And let me tell you, that hinge has some serious resistance. It'll hold steady from 45 degrees to 110 degrees, and when you put it in flex form mode, it becomes a tripod steady hands-free camera. It's like having your own little film crew in your pocket.

Speaking of cameras, this phone has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper. And the front camera? It's a 32-megapixel IMX709 RGBW front shooter, which gives you the biggest cover screen preview of any flip phone for clicking a selfie. On top of that, the video quality is out of this world. 4K Ultra HDR video with incredible dynamic range thanks to OPPO’s MariSilicon X Imaging NPU? No sweat!

Finally, because this is 2023, we obviously have to talk about 5G. This phone is a true powerhouse. It can support two 5G SIMs simultaneously, which is a first for flip phones. And the haptics? They're out of this world. You'll feel every recoil when you're gaming. And those dual stereo speakers? They support Dolby Atmos!

To sum it up, the OPPO Find N2 Flip Phone is a true marvel of technology. It's a throwback to a simpler time, with all the power and features of a modern smartphone. It's a little beast of a phone, and it's definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a new device. Priced at INR 89,999 you can purchase the device today from OPPO Stores, Flipkart or mainline retail outlets. So go ahead, take the plunge. You won't regret it.