People like Lakshmi are Saving the World, One Kind Act at a Time

Bhagya Lakshmi poster
(Image - Zee TV)
Some people just make the world better. They see everything that’s going on around them, and instead of reacting to it in a submissive or cynical way, they put their heart and soul into genuinely trying to fix things. No matter how daunting a challenge is, or how hopeless a situation might seem, they channel their positivity to help as many people as they can. One such character is that of Lakshmi from Zee TV's upcoming new show Bhagya Lakshmi.
She has started a sort of movement of doing random acts of kindness, and she’s leading by example. Aptly called ‘Neki ki Dor’, her initiative is all about bringing out the best in people and passing the positivity forward, like a chain reaction of goodness.
It took no time for the internet to do what it does best - make a good thing trend like crazy. And because it’s 2021, fans, viewers and influencers jumped into the ‘do good’ bandwagon as well.
What makes ‘Neki ki Dor’ really heartwarming is the fact that such an initiative is exactly what the world needs right now. A couple of years of gloom has surely done its best to dent the positive human spirit all across the globe, but initiatives such as this are countering that sense of despair by spreading hope and optimism. So please carry on, Lakshmi. Keep doing what you’re doing - we’re just glad there’s people out there like you!
If Lakshmi’s kind deeds inspire you to do the same, don’t let anything stop you. The 'Neki Ki Dor' movement needs people who believe that acts of kindness never go to waste. So if you’re planning to do any random act of kindness, no matter how big or small, please tag @ZeeTV and using #NekiKiDor.
And if you want to know more about Lakshmi, do watch Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV starting 3rd August, Monday to Saturday, 8:30 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined