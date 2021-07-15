National Poker Series Crowns India’s First Ever Poker Gold Medalists

They say sports is the ultimate leveler. Doesn’t matter who you are, or what your background is, as long as you’ve got the talent and the skill to shine in a particular game or sport, you’re likely to make a name for yourself at the upper echelons of the game. And competitive sports takes that even further, as it brings in the oh-so-sweet element of prize money. A nobody can become somebody overnight, as the points are tallied. That’s exactly what happened as the first edition of the National Poker Series recently concluded.

The tournament, organized by India’s renowned gaming tech group, Baazi Games, recorded a whopping 83,793 entries from across the country and the winners took home a staggering prize pool of INR 19,41,87,773.

Hosted on PokerBaazi.com with full online fanfare, the 15-day series saw 64 gold medalists, and 128 silver and bronze medal winners.