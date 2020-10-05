In MX Player’s ‘High’, Mumbai Is in the Clutches of a Mystery Drug

With Bollywood actors being called in for questioning, Mumbai’s alleged drug scene has become a part of our daily news cycle now. That’s why when the trailer of the MX Player show High recently dropped, somewhere, it hit home.

The trailer is raw and hard-hitting. It takes you into a dark, twisted and ruthless world where drug abuse is rampant.

High examines the nexus between various stakeholders that keeps this illegal business thriving.

What makes so High so relevant to present times is the ongoing probe related to drug usage in Bollywood.

Almost every single day, there are fresh updates, twists and turns. Actors are being investigated, newer details keep emerging and there’s unrelenting media coverage. Even as you read this, we are being bombarded with headlines around Bollywood’s alleged drug links. That’s what makes the show so timely. Much like in real life, Mumbai is the epicentre of all the drama in High.

In the show, the city is in the clutches of a mystery drug that everyone’s talking about.

The show has Akshay Oberoi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ranvir Shorey and Mrinmayee Godbole in key roles.

There is a lot of public intrigue and interest around the topic of drug abuse nowadays, and that’s why we can’t wait for the show.

That the trailer is nicely cut and manages to capture the complex world of illegal drugs trade well, only adds to the curiosity.

Ranvir Shorey plays a key role in the show.

Substance abuse is an unfortunate reality of our times. It’s a social evil and the only way to find a solution is to address the problem and discuss it openly. The current news cycle has put the spotlight back on the topic of drug menace.

A show such as High couldn’t have come at a better time.

As much as it promises to entertain, it is also likely to trigger important conversations around a subject that is generally considered hush-hush. The show has been directed by Nikhil Rao. All 9 episodes drop on MX Player on Oct 7.