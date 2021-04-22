Fans, Rejoice! MX Player Releases S3 of The Promise (As Promised)

First released in 2019, the gipping domestic drama that follows the story of Reyhan and Emir – a couple forced into marriage with each other but bound only by misery and conflict, and eventually, a reluctant love. The show features a host of subplots and characters, including Emir’s scheming mother, Cavidan, his father Hikmet, and several others who drop in and out causing conflict and confusion in the lead couple’s lives. Directed by Gokhan Zincir and featuring a power-packed, talented cast, the show’s fast-paced, yet familiar storytelling has kept fans hooked for over 203 episodes.

And not to give any spoilers for new viewers – but fans will remember that S2 ended on a massive cliff-hanger, making their fervent demands for new episodes completely relatable. How will Reyhan and Emir’s story unfold and evolve in Season 3? What new conflicts await them? Now you don’t have to wait any longer to find out. Tune in and binge away.

The Promise can be streamed for free on MX Player.