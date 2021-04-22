Fans, Rejoice! MX Player Releases S3 of The Promise (As Promised)

The Promise stars Ozge Yagiz and Gokberk Demirci in lead roles
If you are a fan of Turkish dramas, we have news for you! After repeated requests from users and fans, MX Player has released 10 new episodes of The Promise – a highly-popular series with two seasons behind it. The third season of the show, which stars Ozge Yagiz and Gokberk Demirci in lead roles, continues to explore the fallout of the complex, conflict-ridden relationship between the leads and their family members.
When it comes to international content, Turkish soaps have emerged to be widely popular among the Indian audience. Shows like Cennet, Our Story, Day Dreamer, and several others have garnered millions of new fans – thanks to online platforms, like MX Player, which make them further accessible through local dubbed versions. Boasting a highly engaged and invested audience, these fans are vocal about their attachment to the shows. In the case of ‘The Promise’, for instance, viewers had directly started asking for fresh episodes of the drama, on MX Player’s social channels.
This growing popularity for dubbed international shows that led the entertainment app to launch MX VDesi, which aims to host the largest catalogue of foreign content including Turkish, Korean, Japanese, French, Spanish and English dramas, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The platform reports that international dubbed content is one of the fastest growing verticals and sees engagement from the top metros as well as Tier 1 & 2 towns of the country. MX VDesi now streams new shows every Wednesday, besides the vast variety of content already on the platform.
But let’s get back to The Promise.
First released in 2019, the gipping domestic drama that follows the story of Reyhan and Emir – a couple forced into marriage with each other but bound only by misery and conflict, and eventually, a reluctant love. The show features a host of subplots and characters, including Emir’s scheming mother, Cavidan, his father Hikmet, and several others who drop in and out causing conflict and confusion in the lead couple’s lives. Directed by Gokhan Zincir and featuring a power-packed, talented cast, the show’s fast-paced, yet familiar storytelling has kept fans hooked for over 203 episodes.
And not to give any spoilers for new viewers – but fans will remember that S2 ended on a massive cliff-hanger, making their fervent demands for new episodes completely relatable. How will Reyhan and Emir’s story unfold and evolve in Season 3? What new conflicts await them? Now you don’t have to wait any longer to find out. Tune in and binge away.
The Promise can be streamed for free on MX Player.
