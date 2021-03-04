MX Player’s Hello Mini 2 Shows You How Dangerous Stalking Can Get

Stalking is real, dangerous and can assume any form. It could be someone physically following you, sending you anonymous gifts and letters or harassing you via emails and texts. The stalker could be someone you know or even a total stranger. Both men and women can be victims of stalking.
MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 shows you how scary and dangerous stalking can get. Before we tell you more, watch the trailer here.
You saw how Mini has no choice but to play Dare Defy because the Stranger has warned her of dire consequences if she doesn’t do so. Once she starts playing this illegal game, things get out of control and she gets sucked into a dark world that is not only tough to break out of but also makes her a prime suspect in a murder related to this game.
These so-called games can be addictive and they manipulate young minds into accepting dares or performing dangerous tasks they otherwise wouldn’t even dream of. In extreme cases, they can even prove to be fatal.
An effective way of addressing this problem would be to encourage people to stand up to any sort of harassment, online as well as offline.
As for what happens to Mini and whether she manages to survive the Stranger’s game or not, watch Hello Mini 2 on MX Player and find out.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined