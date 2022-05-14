Meet Sanjana & Vinod, Who Connected Online But Sealed The Deal in a Mumbai Bar

Here’s the thing about Indian metropolitan cities and the people that live there - we live in the flux of tradition and modernity, and feel totally at home with it. Like many others in this tradition-loving country, Sanjana too had a profile on a matrimonial site. That is where she connected with Vinod. But while most couples who connect on such sites decide on some cutesy cafes, or restaurants when actually meeting for the first time, these two chose a different kind of first date venue to figure out if they were kindred ‘spirits’.



They met in a Mumbai bar. Badass, right?



You could tell they liked each other, because almost 15-18 drinks (each!) and a whole lot of food later, the waiters came up to them to give them a cake with candles, that too on the house, because the couple sat through an entire shift!