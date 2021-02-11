Looking For Love Online? These 4 Couples Will Surely Inspire You

If you thought it’s impossible to find true love on dating apps, we’re here to give you a major reality check. This Valentine’s Day, we bring you love stories of four real-life couples that met on Bumble. They didn’t meet through a common friend or bump into each other at a party. It was the dating app that served as the starting point of their beautiful love stories.
These couples are proof that it’s possible to find true love on a dating app. And can there be anything more beautiful in this world than love? We don’t think so.
So sit back and read these four incredible love stories. As much as these real-life accounts will make you all heart-eyed, they will also fill you with warmth and hope!
Urmi would’ve never realised that her ‘ideal partner’ Aakash is just a stone’s throw away had she not downloaded Bumble during the lockdown. They met on Bumble and started dating over video calls in May 2020. Their first ‘offscreen’ meeting was when Aakash paid her a surprise visit. It was a socially-distanced walk with masks and ample amounts of hand sanitizer. This first in-person date sealed the deal.
Meeting someone you’ve only chatted with online can be tricky, but not for Urmi. She says, “It didn’t feel awkward at all to meet someone new for the first time, even though I could see only half his face. Instead of a lovely waft of his cologne, I got the scent of sanitizer.”
Urmi feels that the lockdown definitely brought the two of them closer. The fact that they were there for each other through a global pandemic means a lot. The best part is that they can be their unfiltered selves with one another. She adds, “We’ve had music nights, Q&A nights, scribble, long discussion nights and just him doing his thing and me doing my thing night - everything virtually!” The couple is now looking forward to mask-free dates and lots of us-time.
Last year, soon after Prerana made the first move on Bumble and messaged Mihir, they met a few times before the lockdown, blissfully unaware of how their lives were about to change. After the lockdown was announced, things became a little uncertain as Prerana moved to her hometown. But despite being in different cities, the two of them stayed connected online. They started spending more time getting to know each other by sharing memes, songs and playing the Bumble Question Game.
They would often recommend movies and shows to each other, bond over quarantine cooking recipes and swap workout routines. Beyond all this, the one thing they would talk about a lot is life after COVID-19. Mihir asked Prerana out and both have been dating since then.
Shaurya and Mayank’s story clearly belongs to the ‘when you know, you know’ category. They met on Bumble and decided to marry in just 5 months. When Shaurya joined Bumble, she wasn’t looking for anything serious. Just after she made the first move and started chatting with Mayank, she realised that they were poles apart.
Few months into dating, Mayank suggested that they get married. Even though she didn’t take him seriously at first, she finally realised that he was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. She says, “Even though a lot of people pointed out that we had known each other only for 5 months, I didn’t think twice. It doesn’t matter how long you have known each other. I knew from day one that Mayank is a great human and that was enough confirmation for me. Now, we have been married for almost a year!” They celebrated their first anniversary in December 2020.
Kinjal and Dhruv’s story goes back to September 2019. She made the first move on Bumble and they got chatting. They soon met each other for a dinner date, and this marked the beginning of something meaningful. They spoke for hours on a varied range of topics.
Kinjal’s past experiences on dating apps were not exactly pleasant. When her friends suggested Bumble saying it had more like-minded and authentic people on it, she gave it a shot. Her friends were right. She met Dhruv on the app – who she fell in love with and then went on to marry. Bumble truly gave Kinjal the most genuine connection of her life. She always felt that in the dating world, people either lost patience very soon or would carry on conversations forever. With Dhruv, she was able to find the perfect middle ground.
We’re sure that these stories have managed to reinstate your belief in true love and romance. And on that note, here’s wishing you a very Happy Valentine’s Day.
Published: undefined