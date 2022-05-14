London, Paris And…Mumbai: Because Love Knows No Borders

There was an era when love looked like Shammi Kapoor wooing his women amidst the snow-capped majestic peaks of Kashmir. We heard our parents gush in nostalgia about how they yearned for such getaways to paradise.

Let's fast forward to the millennial generation and, most of us imagine Sufi music, European landscapes, a soulful connection, and a happily ever after. The rules of modern-day dating have transformed quite some from the days when love was as simple as getting butterflies in your stomach. Back then, it was all about a rosy courtship period. Before one came to grips with how and where the relationship was headed, they found themselves married and tucked away in a love nest of their own. While it is true that one must always factor in the needs and wants of their partner, we must also figure out our individual journeys. And there is nothing better if we can venture out on this adventure together and reach that ultimate destination. Although, this may sound a "distant if", the story of Rishabh Shrivastav and Sugandh Bagi tells us, indeed a "London, Paris and….Mumbai" romance can be a magical reality.

Rishabh is a Creative Director at a leading digital advertising firm in Mumbai. And no points for guessing where he met his wife Sugandh for the first time.