Karnataka: The Ultimate Adventure Tourism Destination

[This article was originally published on BQPrime and is republished on The Quint.]

Home to coffee plantations, hills and the cleanest beaches in India, Karnataka is a paradisical escape for an adventure enthusiast. It has something to offer to everyone from those looking to live life on the edge to the nature lovers wanting to breathe in the green and clean air. The jagged coastline, the Western Ghats with their beckoning peaks and incredible craggy formations form the perfect bedrock for adventure sports and outdoor activities.

Here are some thrilling activities you must try, if you are planning to travel to the Southern shores:

#1 White Water Rafting at Dandeli

Experience the thrills of white-water rafting on some unpredictable stretches of the Kali River at Dandeli. It is touted to be the best place for white water rafting south of the Himalayas. Sitanadi (near Agumbe) is also a favourite white water rafting spot and the azure waters of the Cauvery at Barpole follow suit.

#2 Surfing at Mulki

Mulki is famous for water sports, especially surfing. It is home to one of the few surfing training centres in India. Other activities include wakeboarding, stand-up paddle boards, kayaking, snorkelling, and Yoga lessons. Sasihithlu Beach nearby has stunning white sand adding to its beauty and is indeed a picturesque location to admire. Sasihithlu beach also plays venue for a few surfing events and competitions.