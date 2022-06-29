Karnataka: The Ultimate Adventure Tourism Destination

White water rafting at Dandeli
[This article was originally published on BQPrime and is republished on The Quint.]
Home to coffee plantations, hills and the cleanest beaches in India, Karnataka is a paradisical escape for an adventure enthusiast. It has something to offer to everyone from those looking to live life on the edge to the nature lovers wanting to breathe in the green and clean air. The jagged coastline, the Western Ghats with their beckoning peaks and incredible craggy formations form the perfect bedrock for adventure sports and outdoor activities.
Here are some thrilling activities you must try, if you are planning to travel to the Southern shores:
#1 White Water Rafting at Dandeli
Experience the thrills of white-water rafting on some unpredictable stretches of the Kali River at Dandeli. It is touted to be the best place for white water rafting south of the Himalayas. Sitanadi (near Agumbe) is also a favourite white water rafting spot and the azure waters of the Cauvery at Barpole follow suit.
#2 Surfing at Mulki
Mulki is famous for water sports, especially surfing. It is home to one of the few surfing training centres in India. Other activities include wakeboarding, stand-up paddle boards, kayaking, snorkelling, and Yoga lessons. Sasihithlu Beach nearby has stunning white sand adding to its beauty and is indeed a picturesque location to admire. Sasihithlu beach also plays venue for a few surfing events and competitions.
#3 Scuba Diving at the Nethrani Island
The Nethrani Island, also known as Pigeon Island, is off the Murudeshwara coast. The island, with its corals and clear waters, is one of the best scuba diving sites in India. There are great opportunities for scuba diving and snorkelling; both for beginners to deep-diving experts here.
#4 Rock Climbing at Badami
An ancient town located in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, Badami is famous for the presence of red sand stone cliffs. These sandstone cliffs have horizontal cracks, which make Badami a favoured destination of rock climbers. With climbs ranging from easy to difficult, there is something in Badami for every rock-climbing enthusiast, from beginners to professionals. Badami rocks have many multiple routes and more than 150 bolted routes.
#5 Bouldering at Hampi
Hampi Giant boulders dot the amazing Hampi landscape, making it perfect for bouldering. Known for its rich heritage and ruins, Hampi is slowly gaining traction as a bouldering Mecca. November to January is the best season to try out bouldering in Hampi.
#6 Rock Climbing At Ramnagara
Ramnagara, is just 50 km from Bengaluru and has plenty of opportunities for budding as well as professional rock climbers. The classic Hindi movie, Sholay was shot on these picturesque rocks. Other rock-climbing options around Bengaluru include places like Savanadurga, Kabbaldurga, Tumkur, Turahalli and Kanakpura.
#7 Trekking at Coorg
With its lush tropical forests, hills and dales, caves and cascades, roaring rivers and gurgling streams and flora and fauna, Karnataka is a trekker’s paradise. Trekking trails are mostly located in the Ghat districts of Uttara and Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Coorg. Tadiyendamol is the tallest peak in Coorg, from where you can view the distant Arabian Sea on a clear day. Iruppu Falls, Kumara Parvatha, Pushpagiri, Brahmagiri Hills, Nishani Motte and Kakkabe are some of the other famous trekking routes around this area.
#8 Hiking at Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga
Nestled in the Baba Budan Hills, Chikkamagaluru is a calm, serene town surrounded with hills, valleys, streams and coffee plantations. Mullayanagiri, Baba Budangiri, Kemmanagundi, Kudremukh and Devaramane are some of the most popular trekking routes.
The Shivamogga region is a lush green landscape well-endowed with forests, sparkling water bodies and spectacular waterfalls. Kundadri, Kodachadri, Agumbe, Kavaledurga are the some of the most prominent trekking destinations here.
#9 Wildlife Safaris at National Parks
Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarahole), Bandipur National Park, BRT Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and Kali Tiger are some of the most prominent names. If you are going on a road trip then some of these safaris may even be en route. Otherwise, they also offer vehicle safaris usually in the mornings and evenings. They are mainly operated by the Karnataka Forest Department and also by the state-run Jungle Lodges & Resorts.
