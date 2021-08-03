Jim Beam and Fontaines D.C. Team Up to Blow the Roof Off The Lexington

The pandemic put a huge dent into the live music scene as all parties involved - musicians, venues and most importantly, the crowd, lost what they loved most - being part of an electrifying live experience.

Anyone who’s remotely into the London music scene knows the importance of The Lexington when it comes to hosting up-and-coming bands. Back in 2018, this Islington pub hosted Fontaines D.C., an Irish post-punk revival band who were on their way up and making major inroads into the charts. Now, three years and many awards and accolades later, the band returns to this cherished venue to perform a unique version of ‘I Was Not Born’, to keep the spirit of live music alive. Thanks to Jim Beam Welcome Sessions and La Blogothèque, the band got to jump right into doing what they do best.

We got a chance to sit down for a chat with Carlos O'Connell and Grian Chatten from Fontaines D.C., where they talked about the importance of doing this gig and why such initiatives are the need of the hour. Check it out.