ISOMT: Changing the Face of Sports & Ortho Rehabilitation in India

ISOMT stands for International Sports and Orthopedic Manual Therapy. It is a non-profit organization founded by two Delhi University Graduates to revolutionize physical therapy and sports and orthopedic rehabilitation in India and across the globe. Dr. Parijat (PK) Kumar and Dr. Tejinder (TJ) Singh graduated from the University of Delhi and moved to the United States for advanced education and received their Masters & Doctoral degrees along with many advance Certifications in Sports & Orthopedic fields. Dr. PK and Dr. TJ founded this organization in 2020 to teach and educate physiotherapists, athletic trainers, strength conditioning specialists and other rehabilitation professionals around India and the world through their online and offline modules in difficult pandemic times.

Dr. PK practices in Delhi NCR (India) and treats a wide variety of orthopedic and sports conditions and manages a high-end clientele that includes elite athletes, bureaucrats, and celebrities. Dr. Kumar is also visiting faculty at various universities across Delhi and NCR. Dr. TJ resides in the United States and has dual certifications in orthopedic and sports and is a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Therapists. ISOMT is motivated to bring top-notch professionals from North America and Europe and their ideas through their unique learning platform.

ISOMT has been able to reach more than 13000 professionals across 55 countries since its inception. The organization is gaining popularity among students and healthcare professionals across Asia and around the globe. ISOMT just collaborated with Malaysian, Nigerian, Indian Universities, US-based Pelvic floor Specialist organization called mypfm.com, specializing in pelvic floor therapy specializing in women's health and educating people around the world with evidence-based pelvic floor techniques and advanced treatment methods.

ISOMT's vision is to enhance knowledge and motor skills through a wide variety of courses, lectures, online and hands-on training sessions, evidence-based learning modules, and various other certificate programs provided by leading worldwide health care experts. They aspire to create a meaningful change in patient's health and lives.