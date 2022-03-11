Inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai Home Inspired By Her Childhood Dollhouse

Aditi Rao Hydari’s home in a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai exudes an old-world charm and positive energy much like the actress.

She transformed this place into a cosy and warm space by taking inspiration from her childhood doll's house and her ancestral home in Hyderabad. And she can’t help but bask in the reflected compliments her house receives by those who visit the spacious and minimalist apartment.

Before we say anything more, let us take a tour of her elegant space in the fifth episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5 here: