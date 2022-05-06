I Switched To An Electric Toothbrush For A Week - Here's What I Found

I've always been the type of person who believes in keeping things simple. I usually apply this to most aspects of my life - eating, working, sleeping, or relationships.

So you could probably guess how I felt about using an electric toothbrush - I didn't really think it was necessary.

Well, that was till my gums started bleeding – frequently.

I looked online and found people in dental forums saying that their bleeding gums and tooth problems had gone away after they switched to an electric toothbrush.

So, after a GOOD amount of research, I bought myself the Philips Sonicare 3100 Electric Toothbrush...and I have some thoughts.

This is what I found after using an electric toothbrush for a week.