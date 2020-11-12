This Video By HP India Celebrates the True Spirit of Diwali

As much as Diwali is about wearing new clothes, lighting up your home and celebrating with loved ones, it’s also about being selfless and brightening up the lives of others. This thought has been beautifully brought alive in this Diwali video by HP India, that reimagines an age-old tradition from point of view of a child. Before we tell you more, watch it here.

The video is inspiring and heart-warming at the same time. You saw how the child is determined to make the festival of lights special for someone else so he comes up with a rather creative solution.

He interprets a longstanding Diwali tradition only in the way a child can and enabling him in this endeavour is HP’s technology.

In many ways, the film captures the true spirit of Diwali and reminds us what the festival has always stood for - giving back to society. This is what makes it all the more relevant to present times.

Ever-changing consumer habits and the current global crisis has badly hit traditional occupations. It’s not a ‘happy’ Diwali for everyone out there.