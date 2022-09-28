How UPES Uttarakhand Became The World's Leading Institution For Research & PHDs
Image: UPES
Until a few decades ago, the research landscape in Indian universities was a work-in-progress despite hundreds of thousands of Indian researchers having been in demand overseas. With government schemes and rollout plans by leading engineering institutions, India's research terrain today is ripe with scientific acumen and state of the art infrastructure.
As a result, India's contribution to global research in science and technology can't be overlooked. Quite similarly, the role of UPES Uttarakhand can't be overlooked when talking about India's annual research output.
UPES's journey from matching the global research output to surpassing it with 400% growth in a span of 2 years is exciting and inspiring, to say the least.
At the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, The University of Petroleum & Energy Studies was matching the global average of research at 1 paper per faculty, per year. However, the need of the hour, quite literally, was to invest more in scientific development and innovation.
With thought leaders and innovators as faculty members, UPES managed to increase its research output to 2.5 research papers per faculty per year, in one year; an increase of 150%.
By the 2nd year, this research output had reached 400% growth.
None of this could have been possible without the employment of world's leading research scholars and scientists who employ not just skills but also empathy in their academic deployment. The state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, coupled with an attitude that incentivizes innovation has placed UPES at the forefront of global scientific research.
UPES faculty members have been proud recipients of Fulbright scholarships, BARD scholarships, Commonwealth fellowships and many others.
As a result of such ground-breaking work, about 15 UPES faculty members have been part of the top 2% researchers list published by the Stanford University. Moreover, nearly 9 UPES faculty members are among the world's highly cited researchers.
It has taken UPES Uttarakhand decades of nurturing and scientific conditioning to get to a place where even the world's leading researchers tip their hat to the institution.
