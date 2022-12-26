How UPES Is Charting New Terrain In Alumni Support

How often do we really think about our colleges and universities years after we’ve graduated? We’re not talking about those moments of nostalgia when we reminisce about the “good old days” with friends, but more in the same way we think about home, or even the idea of home. Some say home is basically a group of people who miss the same place, but if you stretch that concept a little further, it can also be a place where we often fall back to when we need any kind of support.



That precisely is why the Alumni Support of UPES is called NEST.



We’re all working in a very interesting era - where technology, and methodology is changing at a great speed. Sometimes almost so rapidly, that it risks making our qualifications obsolete. But that only happens when you see knowledge and learning as finite things, that you can “get done with” while at university. But UPES knows that’s not how the world works today. No matter how qualified you are, you constantly need to learn new things and upskill, so as to stay ahead of the recruitment curve. NEST provides upskilling, lifetime placement support, courses in new technologies like metaverse, deep tech, digital transformation, bootcamps, workshops, etc. so that the UPES alumni can upskill and develop their skills.