How UPES Is Charting New Terrain In Alumni Support
Source - UPES
How often do we really think about our colleges and universities years after we’ve graduated? We’re not talking about those moments of nostalgia when we reminisce about the “good old days” with friends, but more in the same way we think about home, or even the idea of home. Some say home is basically a group of people who miss the same place, but if you stretch that concept a little further, it can also be a place where we often fall back to when we need any kind of support.
We’re all working in a very interesting era - where technology, and methodology is changing at a great speed. Sometimes almost so rapidly, that it risks making our qualifications obsolete. But that only happens when you see knowledge and learning as finite things, that you can “get done with” while at university. But UPES knows that’s not how the world works today. No matter how qualified you are, you constantly need to learn new things and upskill, so as to stay ahead of the recruitment curve. NEST provides upskilling, lifetime placement support, courses in new technologies like metaverse, deep tech, digital transformation, bootcamps, workshops, etc. so that the UPES alumni can upskill and develop their skills.
Well, we’ve already talked about how NEST makes it super easy for UPES alumni to develop their skill set, and the video we posted above also shows to what extent UPES goes out to ensure that support reaches those who need it. But it’s not just that - UPES also believes in showing ground level support to communities that need it the most. Which is why it has adopted 12 government schools where it provides support for kids in rural communities - like bags, stationery, innovative learning techniques, etc. so that they can be the leaders of tomorrow.
Check it out.
Since 2007, the students of UPES, along with the institution have been adopting schools and villages, donating furniture, providing menstrual hygiene training and study materials, incorporating innovative teaching methods, and creating a learning ecosystem to cultivate the bright minds of the underprivileged children and help them evolve into individuals who can become contributors to our society.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)