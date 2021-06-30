How The Perfect ISP Helped This Business Pivot Right On Time

After an ACL cut short Animesh's Tennis career, he started a community-driven sporting event venture, Born To Play. But when the pandemic hit, it had to quickly pivot into an online model. To be able to offer a smooth experience for their clients, they needed a stable and high-speed Internet connection. Animesh decided to go with Airtel XStream Fiber. Since Animesh needed the entire set-up to be completed within two days, Airtel went above and beyond to expedite the process and ensured that Born To Play faced no connectivity-related roadblocks.

Here's how it all worked out -