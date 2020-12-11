How Fantasy Sports Is Different from Online Gaming

The popularity of fantasy sports in India is only rising with sports fans and enthusiasts actively engaging with such platforms. That’s why, the guidelines drafted by NITI Aayog for regulating Online Fantasy Sports Platforms bode very well for the industry and is nothing short of a revolutionary move.

Different from Online Games

To participate in fantasy sports, users create their own virtual teams before the start of a real-life live sporting event, on the basis of their knowledge and understanding of that particular sport, its players, team strength etc. The results of such contests depend entirely on the actual performance of the sportspersons playing in the real-world sports match. Fantasy Sports are based only on real life sports, and no simulation whatsoever. Fantasy Sports are only available for a real life match and not 24x7, unlike gaming.