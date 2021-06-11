HUL’s Mission Hope Helps Ease India’s Oxygen Crisis

The second wave of Covid-19 has led to a substantial increase in the number of individuals requiring hospitalization and medical oxygen. To reduce the pressure on the healthcare infrastructure in India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, is on a mission to ensure that individuals in dire need in urban and rural hotspots, get the oxygen they need. The initiative is called Mission Hope.
The new strain of the virus has spread at an alarming rate and resulted in a significantly higher number of individuals wanting oxygen support. To address this need, HUL is in process of airlifting over 5000 oxygen concentrators from around the world and delivering them to Covid hotspots.
The oxygen concentrators are being deployed in a phased manner, starting with the worst affected cities. So far, Mission Hope has been rolled out in 16 states across urban and rural India. In addition, oxygen concentrators will be made available free of cost to patients in the comfort of their homes in 10 of India’s largest cities. This is being done with the help of HUL’s partners, Portea Medical, India’s largest home health provider and KVN Foundation.
To request for an oxygen concentrator all one needs to do is give a missed call on 08068065385 and the Mission Hope team will call back and assist with the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s home. This will be followed by a home visit by a trained medical representative in a complete PPE suit to help the patients and caregivers in understanding and managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrators. Ideally, these concentrators are assigned for a period of 14 days. In case of exceptional cases, extensions will be accommodated by the team, provided sufficient documentation is provided.
The success of this initiative lies in ensuring that a maximum number of lives are saved by providing immediate support. The initiative, thus, follows a ‘borrow-use-return’ model. Once the need is met, the patient is expected to return the device. In this way, one can do their bit to make the initiative work. Post return, the concentrators will be sanitized, serviced and provided to the next set of people in need. It is essential to return the oxygen concentrator on time to save more lives.
The teams at Hindustan Unilever Limited, Portea Medical & KVN Foundation have come together in these unprecedented times and have taken a positive step towards building hope and optimism in India’s battle against the virus. #HULStandsWithTheNation
