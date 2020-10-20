Here’s What Driving An Electric Car Feels Like

Until some time back, the conversation around buying or driving cars revolved mainly around Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. However, with heightened awareness on the advantages of owning electric vehicles (EV), they are now becoming the preferred choice for a lot of Indians. Typically, the low running cost of an EV leads to huge savings. Besides, they’re low-maintenance and have zero emissions.

The car assures you best-in-class performance and comes with a host of top-notch features. With Tata Nexon EV, here’s the kind of driving experience that awaits you. Superlative Performance The electric SUV promises you a smooth and speedy driving experience every single time, thanks to its powerful motor that gives you an output of of 129 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Automatic transmission ensures that the car is very easy to drive. You get to choose between two modes: Drive and Sport.

The SUV gives you a sports car-like acceleration of 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 9.9 seconds. Combine this with its 50-50 front to rear weight distribution and it’s definitely the most exciting car to drive in the under Rs 50 lakh price tag.

Amazing Design Tata Nexon EV stands out with its sleek and stylish design. The SUV’s auto head lamps come with ambient, tunnel detection and ‘Follow Me Home’ features. This means, while driving, all you need to do is focus on the road and enjoy the experience.

The signature EV blue highlights in the exteriors as well as interiors ups the style quotient of the car by several notches.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in three exciting colours - signature teal blue, arctic white and moonlit silver with dual tone options in top and mid variants.

Comfortable Interiors The electric car boasts of plush and comfortable interiors. With premium leatherette seats and upholstery, the Tata Nexon EV is sophistication-personified. The powdered sunroof will only enhance your driving experience. Slide it and let the breeze in while also soaking in some sun. Children will love this for sure. The biggest advantage of the Tata Nexon EV is the pin-drop silence inside the vehicle. Play your favourite music on the Harman™ Infotainment music system and enjoy a peaceful and tranquil drive.

Say hello to spacious interiors. Sit back and stretch your legs. The foldable armrests only add to the overall comfort of your ride. Just what you need for all those road trips that you plan to take with family and friends.

With fully automatic air-conditioning and rear AC vents, every single person seated in the Tata Nexon EV receives just the right amount of cooling. The car’s leather-wrapped steering offers you a firm yet smooth grip. Technology & Charging The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with Floating 7" (17.78 cm) Harman™ Infotainment Touchscreen that is positioned at eye level. It offers Android Auto and Apple Car Play support.

The SUV is super easy to charge. It is compatible with the CCS2 fast-charging standard. This lets you charge the car from 0 to 80 percent just in an hour’s time. You can also opt for regular charging at home or in your office premises using any 15 A plug point.

With the Tata Motors ZConect App (powered by iRA), you can remotely control, connect and track your car. Practicality Unlike other electric cars, the Tata Nexon EV doesn’t compromise on space at all, whether it’s for occupants or luggage. The SUV has been rigorously and thoroughly tested for Indian conditions. It can wade through flooded streets upto a depth of 30 cms. The car offers 8 years / 1.6L kms warranty along with an 8-year battery warranty which means absolute peace of mind.

Once you’ve bought the car, the Tata Power team will immediately install a home charger at your residence for free. This means zero home charging hassles.

Plus, nowadays, major towns and roads are equipped with fast DC chargers so you don’t have to worry about charging at all. As if that’s not reassuring enough, let’s tell you that all the car needs is an ordinary 16 Amp power socket to top up the power as required. All in all, the Tata Nexon EV comes with a lot of practical benefits.

High On Safety The Tata Nexon EV is designed to keep you and your loved ones safe. The ISOFIX child-seat mount protects your child at all times. The car’s high-strength reinforced steel structure is capable of withstanding impact collisions, thus protecting all the occupants in case of any untoward incident. There are dual airbags in the SUV that ensure the safety of the passengers in the front.

In the event you’re parking and manoeuvering the car in cramped spaces, you can count on the camera-based reverse park assist to guide you accurately.

Eco-friendly By driving the Tata Nexon EV, you’re contributing to a clean and green planet because the car has a low carbon footprint. It’s also cost-effective because you end up saving on fuel. Additionally, you can save even more by availing income tax benefits and state subsidies. The Tata Nexon EV offers you an unmatched driving experience, is environment-friendly and gives you value for money without compromising on any aspect. Book a test drive here.