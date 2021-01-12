Gullak Season 2 Wins You With Sharp Writing, Great Performances

Not much has changed in the Mishra household. Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) is still the smart and sharp-tongued homemaker who doesn’t mince words. Her husband Santosh (Jameel Khan) is a largely sincere electricity division employee, though he does toy around with the idea of accepting bribes this time.

Older son Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) continues with his pursuit of finding employment and does everything right from appeasing gods to a local politician. The younger son Aman (Harsh Mayar) is preparing for his standard 10 boards. And then you have the last member of the family from whose point of view the story is told - the gullak (voiced by Shivankit Singh Parihar). There’s also Bittu ki mummy (Sunita Rajwar), the annoying motormouth neighbour.