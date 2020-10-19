This Powerful Video Presents a Unique Perspective on Hand Hygiene

The simple act of washing hands regularly can go a long way in curbing the spread of infections.

Oct 15 was Global Handwashing Day, and this year, the day is more significant than ever. By now, we all know the importance of washing hands and the role it plays in containing the spread of the coronavirus. However, as restrictions ease and places slowly open up, people are becoming complacent once again.

The face of this video is the supremely talented foot painter Swapna Augustine. We see Swapna going about her everyday life - painting, eating uniappams, making tea and spending time online. And as she goes about doing all of this, she shows you the importance of hand hygiene. Swapna leads by example and urges everyone to do the same.

The video has been made as part of the #NoHandUnwashed campaign in collaboration with Savlon Swasth India.

Being differently-abled doesn’t stop her from practising good hand hygiene. It’s time for all of us take inspiration from Swapna and keep washing our hands in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association is an International Association of disabled artists, who due to a disability to their hands, create art with their mouth or feet. With over 800 artists across 74 countries, the Association serves as a platform to provide its members a unique opportunity to earn an independent, honest and secure livelihood through the sale of their artwork. For more information you can visit here.