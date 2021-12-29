HR Law Compliance For Businesses: Why It Is Important To Work With Experts

For organizations with diverse employee brackets, a compliance expert can help cut costs and streamline processes
India's complex and diverse labour laws can be a minefield for businesses, both big ands small. Not only do these compliances take up major time and resources; they also require constant revisions in keeping with the country's changing regulations and new acts. For small businesses who are trying to streamline operations, this can be especially challenging as well as expensive to do in-house. For bigger organizations with diverse employee brackets, a compliance expert can help cut costs, streamline processes, thereby allowing the business to focus on its objectives.
India's complex employment and labour laws operate both at the state and the central government level. In addition, these are further broken and businesses have to keep track of judicial and administrative regulations. Laws are also contingent to the nature of the business, employee strength, work hours, and much more. Working with an expert, no matter the type of business, ensures that these guidelines are met and any change in regulation is immediately noted and updated.
With more than two decades of experience and expertise in handling HR compliances for company, GB Professional Associates provides end-to-end solutions across compliance audit, contract labour registration acts, profession tax compliances and more.
Based out of Delhi, GB Professional Associates is renowned for its high-quality compliance services and pan-India presence. Here is a snapshot of their services across different verticals:
Compliance Audit
Applicability of different labour laws as per the nature of business
Ensuring complete compliance in terms of various labour laws and rules there under.
Report on wrong practices and rectify shortcomings
Report on shortcomings, and areas that required urgent attention
Guidance and assistance in maintaining different records
Providing information about notifications issued by various labour departments in regard to changes and amendment in various labour laws.
In addition to the above, the services firm offers compliances and advisory across the Employees' State Insurance Act, Employees' State Insurance Act, Employees‘ Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act, Contract Labour Registration Act, Shop & Establishment Registration Act, Profession Tax, Labour Welfare Fund, and other labour laws.
Led by a team of experienced lawyers and industry professionals, GB Professional Associates is headquartered in Delhi with multiple offices across all major cities in India. Some of their longtime clients Hinduja Global Solutions, Manpower Group Services, Acro HR Solution, Spice Jet, Casio India, IDFC First, Barclays Group, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, among others.
For more information on their services, email them at .
