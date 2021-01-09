Craving Great Entertainment? It’s Time To Snack On MX TakaTak

Are you hungry for entertainment and looking for a wholesome way to satiate those cravings? It’s time to snack on MX TakaTak (Pun totally unintended). Whether you’re a content creator wanting to showcase your talent to the world or someone who loves consuming great content, MX TakaTak has you covered.
Short-form video apps have truly democratised content in India. You could be anywhere, in a city, town or village, but nothing can stop you from turning into an internet sensation with millions of followers. All you need is your talent and you can go viral, not just within the country but across the world. At the forefront of this digital content revolution in India is MX TakaTak.
Serving as a launch pad that can skyrocket the careers of these digital stars, the platform hosted a first-of-a-kind, digital innovation in Goa and converted it into this exciting reality show that brought 18 of India’s top influencers under one roof for seven days, and there was only thing they all were battling for - fame.
The objective is to support existing creators while encouraging new ones. This fund will act as a reward for their creativity, passion and all the efforts they put into keeping MX TakaTak an engaging, entertaining and vibrant platform. Moreover, the creators can also use money from the fund to build exciting careers for themselves.
MX TakaTak is truly redefining the short-form video ecosystem. The platform is not just delighting consumers with entertaining content, but also supporting creators in every which it can. So download MX TakaTak and become a part of India’s largest short-video app!
