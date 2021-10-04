Bring Home The Furnishing Range From Sabyasachi For Nilaya By Asian Paints

When one thinks of Sabyasachi, one conjures an image of six yards of pure grace, elegance and beauty. But now, you can welcome Sabyasachi to your living room as well, courtesy of Asian Paints. Crafted and curated by Sabyasachi for Nilaya, the Heartland collection in drapery and upholstery brings a first-of-its-kind range of premium furnishing fabrics.

It is no secret that Sabyasachi’s designs have been rooted in Indian culture and tradition, blending it with the day’s state-of-the-art techniques. For his first-ever home furnishing collection as well, Sabyasachi’s curation stems from myriad sources. From painted fabrics of the Coromandel coast, heritage embroideries, to the designer’s signature Calcutta motifs and miniature prints from colonial-era Murshidabad, there is something for everyone. This has manifested into the Heartland range which comprises five exquisite collections, including Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh, and Chow.