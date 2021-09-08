Book Your Vaccine Slot and Get Certificate Via MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

Book Your Vaccine Slot On WhatsApp
Image Courtesy - The Quint
You can now book your coronavirus vaccine appointment via WhatsApp. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp makes the process easy and convenient.
Click on this link https://wa.me/919013151515, Send 'hi' as a message and follow the five basic steps. The Helpdesk will guide you with everything from helping you find the nearest vaccination centre, booking a slot to downloading your vaccine certificate.
How? Just follow the five basic steps as illustrated in the video. Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones and together beat coronavirus!
