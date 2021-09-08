Book Your Vaccine Slot and Get Certificate Via MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

You can now book your coronavirus vaccine appointment via WhatsApp. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp makes the process easy and convenient.

Click on this link https://wa.me/919013151515, Send 'hi' as a message and follow the five basic steps. The Helpdesk will guide you with everything from helping you find the nearest vaccination centre, booking a slot to downloading your vaccine certificate.

How? Just follow the five basic steps as illustrated in the video. Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones and together beat coronavirus!