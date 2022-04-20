The 6 Best Bitcoin Casinos and Crypto Gaming Sites in 2022

Crypto gaming is popular due to its speed and anonymity, and we can expect to see more of it in the future.
With the widespread use of cryptocurrency, more and more people are now getting into crypto gaming on some of the largest Bitcoin casinos online. Crypto gaming is popular due to its speed and anonymity, and we can expect to see more of it in the future.
In order to get into cryptocurrency gaming, you should look for the best Bitcoin casinos, as not all platforms are the same. Recently, BestCryptoCasino.today took the opinion of players into account and was able to find the best crypto betting sites for fans.
– Best for Quick Withdrawals
– Best for Responsible Gaming Features
– Best for Unique Games
– Best for Mobile Use
– Best Welcome Bonus
– Best for Video Slot Games
The platforms were selected using specific criteria that help determine the quality and safety of a gaming platform. The criteria used to select the top 6 Bitcoin betting sites were the following:
Banking Option Variety
A diverse banking option selection is very important for the best crypto gaming and betting sites because people prefer different deposit and withdrawal methods. Some will want to use cryptocurrencies all the time, while others would rather settle for fiat currency deposits.
It’s always best to have both options available, so when selecting the best 6 online casinos, our experts looked for sites that allow traditional and cryptocurrency deposits. Also, they ensured that multiple cryptos are allowed.
Diversity in Games
The best Bitcoin casinos should have enough games to make any player happy, and this was another criterion used to make a list of the top 6 online casinos that accept crypto deposits. It was important to choose crypto gaming sites with a plethora of casino games of all categories, and the Bitcoin betting websites picked meet this requirement by having hundreds or even thousands of casino games.
Platform Reviews
Users' opinion is valuable, and only those who use Bitcoin casinos can talk about them in an unbiased manner. The platforms on the list were chosen using different analytics and reviews found on sites like AskGamblers.com, where online casino lovers listed the pros and cons of the Bitcoin betting websites.
Although it is easy to come across various Bitcoin casino websites, it is not always easy to figure out which ones are trustworthy and which ones you should avoid.
That being said, if you want to find the best crypto betting site, you should look for something that offers everything you need in terms of games, bonuses, and other features. The list below will show you the best Bitcoin casino options so you can settle for the right one.
Gaming Portfolio
7Bit is in partnership with top-notch gaming providers on the market. Thus, their collection of gaming titles includes high-quality no-frills options. The entire list of software providers consists of such reputable names as Betsoft, Endorphina, Ezugi, AMATIC, Bgaming, NetEnt, Belatra, Microgaming, Habanero, and Quickfire among others.
The 7Bit casino suggests a vast array of games that are categorized under 4 main sections:
Slots
Jackpot games
Live games
Table games
Slots – look like the mainstay given over 900 options available, some of which include: Monsters, Fire Lightning, Booming Bananas, and many others.
Table Games – here you will be able to get both classics and a constant stream of contemporary additions. Notably, though, no poker tables are available. And yet, the enticing mix of titles features a cool blend of classics and modern gaming options. They include Scratcherz, Blackjack MH, American Roulette, Double Exposure, and more.
Jackpots – 7Bit is a great place for those looking for the thrill of winning a jackpot as there are a plethora of options to pick from. Some of them select winners at random, while in others, a gambler will have to complete the bonus round with success so as to win. Some of the options include Absolute Super Reels, Jade Valley, Basic Instinct, Charms Crush, A Night in Paris JP, and others.
Live Casino – Ezugi is the leader of this category given the extremely appealing range of gaming options for players searching for the thrill of a real casino. Titles here include Baccarat, Bet on Numbers, Roulette, Blackjack, and KENO among others.
Benefits
7Bit’s customer service is available 24/7, allowing people to reach out to the staff whenever they have issues or questions.
Deposits can be made using some of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. As such, funding an account can be done with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Dash.
Using cryptocurrency for betting offers people the advantage of fast payouts.
The crypto betting site can be used on Android and iOS mobile devices.
Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 Free Spins
Gaming Portfolio
PariMatch offers an excellent selection of casino games for all tastes. If you're a fan of card and table games, you'll find plenty to keep you occupied with various versions of popular games like roulette and blackjack, as well as hold'em poker, baccarat, and more. And if you prefer playing live dealer games, you'll be spoilt for choice with PariMatch's selection of live casino games from Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming and other top-notch casino game providers. Whether you're a fan of live blackjack or roulette, or you want to try your hand at one of the many live game shows on offer, there's sure to be something to suit your taste. So why not head over to PariMatch?
Benefits
The casino is operated by BetVictor Limited, which is a reputable name in the industry. This means that users can rest assured that they are dealing with a trusted and reliable operator.
Parimatch offers a Multimatch Bet Builder that is not found in most other betting websites, allowing bets to be created across various sports and even outcomes within one game.
Top-rated bookmaker with a focus on sports betting and featured on prominent social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.
If you're looking for a casino that not only offers a large selection of games but also takes responsible gaming seriously, PariMatch is a great choice.
Parimatch takes care of its customers by providing them with deposit limits and exclusion periods. When it comes to security, the casino uses multiple servers to protect all personal data.
Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC with a promo code: FIRST
Gaming Portfolio
Stake is home to the most unique crypto games available today. You won’t find these options anywhere else. With 16 exclusive slots and over 1,000 other games from top developers, you’ll never get bored playing at Stake.
Not only are their games unique, but they also come with amazing features like high RTPs and 2FA security. You can trust that your funds are safe when playing at Stake. Plus, you can enjoy the gameplay anywhere – no download necessary.
Benefits
Get a lifetime 10% rakeback and benefit from exclusive community bonuses.
Participate in community tournaments and win amazing prizes
The customer support is available 24/7 in 8 languages.
On the website, you can find some more creative promotions, including a chance to win a Lamborghini.
Welcome Bonus: 10% Rakeback with a code 'GET10BACKBONUS'
Gaming Portfolio
The BitStarz Bitcoin casino has more than 3,000 games available for users. People can play several casino games, table games, slot games, and video slot games. Besides, some of the casino games they offer come from top providers like Play’n GO, Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger Gaming, ELK Studios, Booongo, Amatic Industries, Endorphina, and many others.
Some of the games available include Wild Spin, Cash Pig, Infinite Blackjack, Speed Baccarat D, Instant Roulette, 20 Bitstarz, Blackjack, Diamond Wild, Cleo’s Gold, and Royal Lotus.
Benefits
The Bitcoin gaming platform has some experience on the market as it was established in 2014. It spent enough time analyzing customer behavior and also improving its services to create the best betting environment.
It supports a lot of cryptocurrencies. You can make deposits using Tether, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash. What is even better is that Bitcoin payments will not incur fees.
Even though there is no Bitstarz Casino app developed specifically for mobile, users can still access the website from their phones. It will work as smoothly as it does on a computer, and you can take the casino gaming experience with you wherever you go.
Offers a large number of Bitcoin casino games, more specifically over 3,000 games available.
Different bonuses are offered. One promo gives players some extra spins every Wednesday, with the amount specified by the deposit. Players can get 80 spins for $80 deposits and 20 spins for $30 deposits. Moreover, 200 spins will be given to those who deposit $160. In order to obtain the bonus promotion, there are 40x wagering requirements that people should meet. They should deposit an amount and then play the same amount before Wednesday midnight if they are interested in the promo. There is also a wonderful welcome bonus for new users.
You can join a VIP program by accepting the VIP card you receive when creating the account. Becoming a VIP is also possible by proving your worth when playing your games and by making high deposits or winning huge prizes.
Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS
Gaming Portfolio
SuperSlots offers one of the best casino game selections, as their games are high-quality. They always feature the latest releases and make sure to offer people different categories of games.
You can play Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Slots, Baccarat, Video Poker, Keno, Pai Gow Poker, and Live Dealer games. The providers powering their games include Magma, Concept Gaming, Visionary Gaming, BetSoft, Hacksaw Gaming, and Fresh Deck Studios.
Other games include Primal Hunt, Grand Luxe, Book of Darkness, Forest Fortune, American Roulette, European Roulette, Deuces Wild, and many others.
Benefits
While there is no app that people can download on their phone, SuperSlots can be used on the mobile browser.
It’s easy to reach out to customer support, having the option to contact them via live chat and email. They are also available 24/7 for live chat.
The Bitcoin casino has outstanding bonus programs. You can get free spins on slots or free bonuses for consecutive visits, but you also receive an amazing welcome bonus, blackjack tournament bonus, and a VIP Reload bonus among others.
It accepts 14 different payment methods, including several cryptocurrencies. It accepts Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
It is licensed in Panama.
The payout speed is pretty high, as the process can be completed in 1-7 days.
Welcome Bonus: 400% Bonus
Gaming Portfolio
WildCasino offers more than 350 games for you to enjoy. The types of games you can play are slots, video poker, table games, and live dealer games. They also offer games from top-notch software providers like BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming.
As for the actual games, you can play blackjack, poker, Single Deck Blackjack, American Blackjack, Fabulous Piggy Bank, Peak Riches, The Ingot Ox, and many others.
Benefits
WildCasino’s crypto casino bonuses are truly amazing, as people can get $5,000 in welcome bonuses. Apart from that, people also get bonus raffles, weekly reloads, loss-back deals, casino freeroll tournaments, and many other bonuses.
The casino values the safety of its users and has a lot of measures in place to ensure account security. You always need to use your username and password to pay out wins. It is also licensed in Panama.
Incredible payout speed that allows users to experience next-day or even same-day cashouts, especially when using cryptocurrency.
The website and games load very quickly on both computer and mobile.
WildCasino has a very large game variety as it offers over 350 games.
The registration process is very fast.
Welcome Bonus: $5000 Bonus
What are the benefits of crypto betting?
People start betting with Bitcoin and other cryptos because it helps them maintain their anonymity and it is a much safer option. Transactions are also faster, which is why many prefer them over real money.
What cryptos can be used for playing?
You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Monero, and many other cryptos for online betting. Each casino will accept a particular selection of cryptos.
Are there any crypto deposit bonuses in casinos?
It all depends on the specific casino, but most online casinos will offer special bonuses for people who deposit cryptos.
Technology made it possible for you to play in online casinos, and now you can also use cryptocurrencies to make deposits. All you need is to find the best online casinos that accept Bitcoin and crypto deposits. This guide presented the 4 best online casinos that accept crypto deposits, so choose one of them and start playing!
DISCLAIMER
Gambling addiction is a serious matter that affects a lot of people. If you suffer from betting addiction, you should reach out for help. Check out resources that can help you deal with the addiction:
GamblingTherapy.org
GamblersAnonymous.org
ncpgambling.org
All resources and the related information presented here are meant for readers who are 18+.