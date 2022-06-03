Check Your Bank Account Balance On Paytm With Just A Few Clicks

Today, there are numerous ways in which technology is empowering our lives, by making basic but essential tasks simpler and safer. Digital transactions and ease of payments is one example. Present-day, digital-first Indians no longer have to physically visit a bank for chores like updating their passbook or checking their balance.

Leading digital payment platforms Paytm is constantly innovating its services to make such transactions simpler. With its latest feature, users can now access their account balance with just a click.

Paytm's Check Balance feature ensures that you can now view multiple bank accounts and their balance through the app.

Have you tried this yet? It's simpler than you think, and Paytm provides more than one way to access and check your account balance.

Step 1: Link Your Bank Account(s) to Paytm

There are two ways to access the ‘Paytm Check Balance’ feature. But, first things first, you have to link your bank accounts to Paytm - a simple one-time process, which then allows you to access your banking history anytime you want. Here's a step-by-step guide:

For first-time users:

On creating your account on Paytm, you get the option to link your bank.

Choose the ‘Link Bank Account’ option, and select from multiple banks on the next page: either by searching for your specific bank or allowing Paytm to automatically find it, with your phone number.

The bank account(s) linked with your number will pop up on the screen.

For existing users who want to link a new account: