Asian Paints Where The Heart Is: Prateek Kuhad’s Musical Abode

Filled with vibrant colours and art adorning the walls, home is where India’s new-age singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad creates his magical melodies. While his music livens up the ambience, the aesthetical decor brings in warmth and comfort. Just as his music, his home is a musical wonderland. A ride that surely goes up and beyond. Join us in catching a glimpse of his abode in the 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is.
Although music has been a constant in Prateek Kuhad’s life, there is also an obvious influence of art in his home, which he says comes from his mother who runs an art gallery and is an avid collector and artist herself. He has grown up learning to appreciate art and has acquired a good eye for the same. His living room is filled with paintings and comfortable furniture that he feels would be conducive to creating music. His décor motivation is more functional than aesthetic. But he has done up his personal space with items that are pleasing to the eye and colours that make him feel good. Prateek’s house took almost a year to become a home that is welcoming and displays clear traces of a musician’s abode. The huge ‘L’ shaped couch is one of his favourite as he loves to stretch out on it. Colorful, cotton cushions set a whimsical contrast against the white of the couch. Comfort being the driving element in all his décor choices.
The most important room in his house and definitely where he spends a lot of time is the cozy music studio Prateek has built for himself. It’s amazing to see a relatively small room holding an eclectic assortments of instruments including a keyboard, piano, drum kit and several guitars he has collected over the years. This is a place that is not just limited to work, as he also likes to relax here. The room is soundproofed with double glass on the large windows at one end and two doors at the other to keep external noise out, but inspiration to always find a way in.
Prateek Kuhad’s home is reflective of not just his musical, but also his aesthetic sensibilities.
