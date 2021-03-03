Introducing The Heart-Throb Of Every Nation.....Lamination
Asian Paints Ultima Protek: The #LaminationWalaExteriorPaint that laminates your home from the vagaries of weather
Partner
BrandStudio
Published:
Asian Paints Ultima Protek: The #LaminationWalaExteriorPaint that laminates your home from the vagaries of weather | .
You build your home with a lot of love and care, so you obviously want it to look and stay beautiful for a long, long time. While you can protect your home from a lot of things, how do you shield it from the harmful effects of weather?
Exposure to harsh sun, heavy rains and dust can cause the paint on the exteriors of your home to fade or chip off, giving it an unappealing and dull appearance.
Here are some things you can consider doing to stop this from happening:
Find a way to control natural elements such as the rain, sun and dust
Build an umbrella huge enough to protect your home from the vagaries of weather
Laminate your home, just the way we cover important certificates and documents
And in case you think that all the above options are impossible (which they are), here’s a practical and super effective way of protecting your home from harsh weather conditions – paint it with Asian Paints Ultima Protek.
With its Lamination Guard technology, this paint offers complete protection to the exteriors of your home from rain, sun and dust.
Moreover, it comes with 10 years of performance warranty. By shielding your home from the vagaries of weather, Asian Paints Ultima Protek keeps your home beautiful for years on end.
To find out more about how Asian Paints Ultima Protek is the ultimate #LaminationWalaExteriorPaint, check out this quirky and hilarious video featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.
We are not giving you any spoilers. All we can tell you is that it’s set in a town that has taken the concept of ‘lamination’ to the next level.