Asian Paints Royale Play 'Taana Baana' Perfectly Syncs With IFI WID 2022 Theme

IFI – the International Federation of Interior Architects / Designers (IFI) is the singular world federation for the discipline’s design communities, policymakers, experts and enthusiasts. An independent body who acts as the ‘UN’ for interiors worldwide, IFI’s headquarters are appropriately located within the United Nations’ international territory in New York City.
The federation has been celebrating interior design and the people involved in this field every year, and this year the World Interiors Day (WID) falls on 28th May. The theme for the day is ‘Pride of the Past, an Incentive for the Future’, which was selected by IFI members at the 29th IFI General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This time, WID will celebrate innovation and a forward look at design, while honoring the value of learning from the past.
Closer home, Asian Paints has also come up with Royale Play ‘Taana Baana’ - a new collection of textures that brings the nostalgia of India’s ancient handicraft traditions to contemporary homes. The distinctive finishes are representative of different states in the North, South, East and West of India. India’s artisans have created the fabrics, weaves and objects that are so evocative of the country with years of practice and passed on through generations. The collection introduces 8 new textures with multiple shade combinations, in metallic & non-metallic variants. Go ahead, and bring home the magic of our land with Taana Baana!
Some of the new textures this year are -
Bandhej
Inspired by the ancient tie-dye technique, Bandhej makes an artistic statement ideal for a shared living space. Polka dots are stamped over a textured surface that evokes crinkled, freshly dyed fabric. With its range of earthy neutrals, reds and blues, Bandhej is a bright texture that livens any space!
Charpai
Inspired by the weave that stretches across the wooden frame of its namesake, Charpai is Indian nostalgia on a wall. The technique creates a three dimensional feeling. Precise brushstrokes and muted colors mimic cloth fibers and bring a rustic, earthy feel to any room.
Ikkat
The threadlike texture and imperfect symmetry of Ikkat make it ideal for a single big wall, allowing furniture and room accents to pop. Like the fabric that inspired it, Ikkat has a soft, blurry look that echoes the threads so meticulously dyed by artisans in the country.
Palm Weave
Meant to echo the diagonal weave of interlaced palm leaves along India’s coastal states, Palm Weave brings the sun, sand and breeze of the tropics inside home. Equal parts lively and classic, the design brings a bright feeling to any living space.
As mentioned above, these are just a few of the textures this year. Asian Paints Royale Play came up with 8 new textures in total, and you can check them out here.
