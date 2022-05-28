Asian Paints Royale Play 'Taana Baana' Perfectly Syncs With IFI WID 2022 Theme

IFI – the International Federation of Interior Architects / Designers (IFI) is the singular world federation for the discipline’s design communities, policymakers, experts and enthusiasts. An independent body who acts as the ‘UN’ for interiors worldwide, IFI’s headquarters are appropriately located within the United Nations’ international territory in New York City.



The federation has been celebrating interior design and the people involved in this field every year, and this year the World Interiors Day (WID) falls on 28th May. The theme for the day is ‘Pride of the Past, an Incentive for the Future’, which was selected by IFI members at the 29th IFI General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This time, WID will celebrate innovation and a forward look at design, while honoring the value of learning from the past.



Closer home, Asian Paints has also come up with Royale Play ‘Taana Baana’ - a new collection of textures that brings the nostalgia of India’s ancient handicraft traditions to contemporary homes. The distinctive finishes are representative of different states in the North, South, East and West of India. India’s artisans have created the fabrics, weaves and objects that are so evocative of the country with years of practice and passed on through generations. The collection introduces 8 new textures with multiple shade combinations, in metallic & non-metallic variants. Go ahead, and bring home the magic of our land with Taana Baana!



Some of the new textures this year are -



Bandhej



Inspired by the ancient tie-dye technique, Bandhej makes an artistic statement ideal for a shared living space. Polka dots are stamped over a textured surface that evokes crinkled, freshly dyed fabric. With its range of earthy neutrals, reds and blues, Bandhej is a bright texture that livens any space!