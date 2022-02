Amazon Prime Video’s Latest Campaign Highlights The Joys It Brings To Our Lives

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled its new brand campaign in India. 'See Where It Takes You' showcases the role of Prime Video in customers’ lives, and highlights how immersive entertainment inspires us all to pursue our life’s ambitions and goals. In its 5-year journey in India, Amazon Prime Video has become an integral part of customers’ lives as their favorite entertainment destination. It’s become evident that great content not only entertains but also nurtures the potential to spark action to bring about a positive change in people’s lives. With the central thought of 'See Where It Takes You', the new campaign highlights the endless possibilities that start with entertainment and attempts to foster a two-way conversation between storytellers and fans, communities and creators.

Showcasing two of Prime Video India’s most beloved and iconic shows, The Family Man and Four More Shots Please! the campaign features two films, the first of which was launched this week. The first film takes a relatable setting in the life of a young couple and depicts how the popular Amazon Original show, The Family Man, not only delivers an immersive entertainment experience, but also inspires them to rekindle their romance. The narrative also weaves in the X-Ray feature that amplifies the truly engaging experience Prime Video offers. Add to that the soothing voice of singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari, and you have the perfect slice-of-life film many of us can relate to.

Watch the film here -