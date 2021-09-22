After a Terrific 1st Season, Highly-Anticipated 'Ek Thi Begum 2' is Almost Here!

Anuja Sathe as Ashraj Bhatkar
Revenge sagas are always fascinating, but when such tales are inspired by real events, it takes the thrill to a whole new level. Knowing that all these edge-of-the-seat incidents actually happened, totally knocks out the viewers with a crazy mix of bewilderment and awe. While there’ve been many rumours about films being made on the life of Mumbai mafia queen - Sapna Didi, MX Player’s Ek Thi Begum is also touted to be loosely based on her life.
Season 1 of the taut, action-packed series introduced us to Ashraf Bhatkar (Anuja Sathe), the wife of Zaheer Bhatkar (Ankit Mohan), the once friend and then rival of gangster Maqsood (Ajay Gehi). The 14-episode season mainly revolves around Ashraf pushing the boundaries of dominant moral codes of their times in a bid to avenge her dead husband. An unapologetic femme fatale, Ashraf transforms into bar dancer Sapna, and uses her beauty and infectiousness to infiltrate the underworld and slowly make her way to her enemy, Maqsood. The first season ends on a cliffhanger, as Ashraf is brutally assaulted, and her future is uncertain.
But now, season two of this MX Original Series, titled Ek Thi Begum 2 is slated to release on 30th September, and as the trailer shows - Ashraf has survived. She dons the mantle of the more upfront badass Leela Paswan, who is disrupting the male-dominated underworld and creating ripples everywhere she goes. What makes Ashraf 2.0 even more dangerous is that she’s totally embraced the truth that she’s someone who has absolutely nothing to lose and can go to any lengths to break through the glass ceiling of brutal masculinity called Mumbai’s Underworld.
Actress Anuja Sathe says - “I also believe her (Ashraf’s) tenacity to overcome obstacles is representative of the battles of today’s women, who in their own world are fighting to break the glass ceiling. This journey has truly been so special and memorable to me.”
Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, Ek Thi Begum 2 also stars Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles.
