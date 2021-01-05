Here’s Why Abhay Deol’s Latest Collaboration Has Us All Excited

As an actor, Abhay Deol has proven his versatility time and again by playing a variety of roles, each one starkly different from the other. Whether it’s on screen or off it, he is someone who’s open to all kinds of possibilities that come his way.

The actor is always looking to explore new spaces and pursue multiple passions. This not only explains his diverse and enviable filmography, but also his approach to life. That’s why aside from being a stellar actor, he dons several hats, that of an artist, traveller and film producer. He’s constantly challenging himself. During his travel journeys, he has met people from all walks of life. This has further led him to discover new experiences with an open mind. No wonder, his latest collaboration has us all excited.