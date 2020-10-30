How AIL is Pioneering New Standards in Roofing and Construction

A flagship company under the Kanoria group, A Infrastructure Ltd (AIL) has been supplying asbestos cement (AC) pressure pipes for water supply, sewerage, and borewell operations for more than three decades now – and is an industry leader in the space since 1985. Their products have been widely used and sought by various state governments, municipal bodies, and private operators around the country. All AC pipes manufactured at AIL’s Bhilwara factory in Rajasthan follow the stringent, state-of-the-art MAZZA process, by far the most superior and advanced technology in the field. Today, several states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and many others insist on MAZZA-manufactured AC Pipes in all official tenders. For decades now, AC pressure pipes and allied products have been in high demand in the infrastructure space due to their strength, durability, and corrosion-free nature. The pipes are comparatively light easier to handle and transport, while also proving to be cost-effective in the long run. AIL’s stringent quality checks and excellent after-sales service further ensure that the products continue to last for decades, as compared to metal counterparts which are known to rust and corrode.

The fiber cement advantage – durable and economical AIL recently diversified into the manufacturing of world-class fiber cement corrugated roofing sheets at a new and sophisticated plant – under the brand ‘Jai Kirti’. These sheets are produced with strict quality checks and use the finest raw materials and progressive technology from end to end. As the demand for quality construction material in India continues to rise, fiber cement corrugated sheets are turning out to be the most durable and effective solution for all roofing needs. So, what exactly makes AC corrugated sheets so popular for roofing and construction? Jai Kirti Asbestos Cement products are known to be cost-effective, easy to install, handle, cut, and are comparatively lighter to their iron counterparts. They are weather resistant, fire-proof, dust-proof, and resistant to vermin. In addition, they do not deteriorate with time, and are acid and alkali resistant as well. The sheets offer good thermal insulation and better sound absorption for sound-proof requirements. Finally, the applications of AC corrugated sheets are widespread: from warehouses and stations to schools, homes, factories, and depots, they are a far better alternative than traditional roofing products such as iron sheets. Their unique properties, non-corrosive nature, durability and price point make AC sheets a more preferred option for all kinds of construction and building purposes.