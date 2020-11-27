Top 6 Essentials to Throw a House Party This Festive Season

The festive season is here and the best way to celebrate this time is to organise a house party for the LADS.

The festive season is here and the best way to celebrate this time is to organise a house party for the LADS. Now if you’re wondering how to host a party that your gang remembers for years to come, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a handy checklist of all the essentials you need for the ultimate LADS house party. #1 It’s all about the ambience Nothing quite sets the mood of a house party like the right lighting and ambience. So ditch the main, bright lights, and up the fun quotient with fairy lights and candles. And watch your how your space transforms into a party zone.

#2 Get the festive spirit flowing Drinks are the highlight of any party. Make sure there are enough options so that all your friends have a good time. It’s a great idea to keep one drink as the ‘Drink Of The Party’ and this has got to be the Jameson Ginger & Lime. All you need is Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger ale and a little wedge of lime. So sit back and enjoy one part Jameson, two parts ginger ale, all parts refreshing! It’s not just easy to make, but is sure to be a hit with the LADS as well.

#3 Bring out the snacks The snacks table will undoubtedly be the most visited part of your house party. That’s why, like a good host, you must ensure that there’s a delicious spread that keeps everyone entertained.

Have two separate sections: One with finger foods such as pizza slices, tacos and fries and the other stocked with nibbles like chips, nuts and popcorn. #4 Be in to mix in Once the LADS have settled with their drinks and snacks, it’s time to kickstart the games. Cards, board games, block games, bring out all that you’ve got. The Jameson Blockbuster Pack has you covered here.

This festive pack comes with two Jameson bottles, a block set game and a deck of playing cards. Just perfect for your house party. #5 Turn up the volume What’s a great house party without awesome music. So start making your playlist now. Some upbeat House tracks you must include are Beautiful People by Dray, A Different Way by Nalestar and Miavono and Insomnia by Tiesto and Violet Skies. Also, one desi song that we highly recommend and has got everyone grooving is Badshah’s Awara. Check it out.

#6 Have a party theme Theme parties are the most fun and give you the best pictures. So have a theme and convince your friends to be a sport and follow it as well. It needn’t be anything very elaborate or one that involves a lot of efforts. One example of a simple, but great theme would be ‘Dress Up Like Your Favourite Hollywood Star’.

