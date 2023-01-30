6 Business Lessons Everyone Can Learn From The Sharks of Shark Tank India

A little over a year ago when Shark Tank first premiered on Indian screens, not many of us could have guessed its impending impact. To say that it would capture the imagination of an entire country would seem like a bit of a stretch. However, by late December 2021, it had become clear that this isn’t just another TV show.

With judges, otherwise referred to as Sharks on the show, upping the intensity of the show with their banter and occasional competitive streak, the show often explores the depths of human emotions and brings about moments of genuine inspiration.

Even the startups appearing on the show, whether or not they cracked a deal, have seen a massive uptick in their traffic.