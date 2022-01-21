Doctors Without Borders: 50 Years of Humanity

Access to basic healthcare is a privilege for many even today. There are multiple barriers and reasons behind this.

Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) often do not receive medical care because they face stigma, lack of support from family and social consequences. While those diagnosed with HIV and Tuberculosis live with both physical and psychological scars owing to stigma and social isolation.

Aside from the toll that these illnesses take on the emotional and mental well-being of these survivors, affording medical treatment is another challenge. Accessing treatment options, vital tests and essential medicines, particularly for those living in remote villages where health infrastructure is not as widely developed, is an everyday struggle.

How is MSF helping them address these challenges on a daily basis by providing round-the-clock holistic access to medical and psychological care to these survivors? Watch the video to know more!

Learn more about MSF and their work here: www.msfindia.in