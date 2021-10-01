5 Reasons Why Prime Video Channels Can Simplify Your Streaming Experience

#2 Say goodbye to different usernames and passwords

Prime Video Channels makes users’ login experience simpler by allowing them to access any of the above 8 services with a single username and password. They can subscribe to any streaming service they like from within Prime Video and also keep track of all their subscription details like renewal date, price, card used etc., from a single page. Now that is called true convenience!

#3 A huge and diverse library

Prime Video Channels offers more variety and diversity in terms of content to consumers. Users gain access to close to 10,000 new content titles across shows, movies, genres and languages, with this launch. They can enjoy blockbuster and quality cinema from Lionsgate, MUBI and Eros Now, across languages and genre, while discovery+ adds an array of Wildlife, Adventure, Science, Food, Lifestyle content. The new channels and their popular titles like The Father, Byomkesh, Star vs Food, Haathi Mere Saathi will now be available alongside customer favorite Amazon Originals like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, The Family Man and The Tomorrow War, so there’s no need to toggle from app to app.