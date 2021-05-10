Will Re-Verify NRC, Be Pro-Active: Assam CM Sarma at First Presser

Addressing his first press conference after the oath-taking ceremony, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its poll manifesto, the state government would seek re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Released in 2019 amid countrywide protests, the document lists Indian citizens in Assam with exclusion of 1.9 million applicants.

“We want 20 percent re-verification of the list in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10 percent re-verification in other districts,” Sarma said.