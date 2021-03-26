Day Before Polling, Manmohan Singh Urges Assam to ‘Vote Wisely’

A day ahead of the Assembly polls in Assam, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a video appeal on Friday, 26 March, urged the people to “vote wisely”, saying that they should vote for a government that upholds the principles of democracy and values of the Constitution of India.

The 88-year-old said, “The people of Assam enabled me to serve our country as the Finance Minister for five years and then as Prime Minister for 10 years. Today, I am speaking as one of you. Once again the time has come for you to cast your ballot. You must vote wisely.”

Referring to Assam as his “second home”, the senior congress leader said that people of Assam had endured terrible suffering through a long period of insurgency and unrest, and under the leadership of Congress’ Tarun Gogoi from 2001 to 2016, the state made a “new beginning” towards peace and development.

After 15 years, the Congress in Assam, led by former CM Tarun Gogoi, lost power to the BJP in 2016.