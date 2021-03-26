Assam Poll: How BJP Contained Political Impact of Anti-CAA Stir

Out of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats, 47 will be voting in the first phase of polling on 27 March. In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won 35 out of 47 seats, sweeping Upper Assam. One seat was won by an Independent candidate, who has since joined the BJP and will now be contesting on the party’s ticket.

However, Upper Assam – both the North and South banks of the Brahmaputra – had emerged as the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019.

One of the ways in which the BJP-led government in Assam has been able to douse the fire of the anti-CAA movement is by inducting many of the top leaders of the protest. However, this has come at the cost of further fragmentation of the greater Assamese community, even as the government is still fighting to douse any possible shift by the politically crucial tea tribes.