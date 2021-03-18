Elections 2021: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Assam, Attacks Congress

Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Karimganj on Thursday, 18 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress and blamed the party for their policies that damaged Assam socially, culturally, geographically and politically.
PM Modi asserted that BJP had helped connect people and places. “Today, there is a wave of development and trust in Assam,” he added.
Congress had formed a Grand Alliance in Assam with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) a part of the current BJP-led state government also announced their decision in February to join the grand alliance, in order to defeat BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.
“In 2016, when I came here, I was shocked to know that Congress government ran Divisional Commissioner for Barak Valley from Guwahati. NDA govt has overcome this injustice,” PM Modi asserted.
While talking of the Barak Valley, PM Modi said that rail connectivity was very poor in Barak Valley, and people have continuously demanded for it. Quality of roads, too, was poor, he added.
While highlighting the need for BJP’s ‘development model,’ PM Modi said, “People had to travel long distances to reach different parts of Assam. Gas connectivity, too, wasn't up to the mark. The BJP govt is swiftly pulling Assam out of this situation. Congress kept Assam divided in every way, BJP tried to connect Assam in every way.”
PM Modi concluded his speech in Karimganj with BJP’s development mantra, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas.”
Addressing a press conference, All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a counter-attack on PM Modi and said that they wanted to ask 10 questions on the people’s behalf, alleging that BJP’s developmental achievements are hollow.
"From PM Narendra Modi to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, they are serving falsehoods to the people of Assam in the name of development,” Surjewala said.
He explained that not only had the BJP government sown seeds of division, but also attacked the people of Assam through the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
He further added, “Big announcements were made but the outcome is a big zero.”
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined