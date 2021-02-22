Will Anti-CAA Protests Give Assam Its Next Set of Leaders?

In the Bokakhat constituency in Assam's Golaghat district, there's a unique kind of election crowdfunding initiative underway. The local farmers have set aside one harvest of 100 acres of agricultural land to fund the campaign of a prospective candidate — Pranab Doley of the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

The harvest – which will mostly comprise coriander, carrots, peas and a few other vegetables – may raise about Rs 1 lakh. Though not enough to fund an entire Assembly election campaign, it bears testimony to the support and goodwill 36-year-old Pranab Doley enjoys in the local community.

Doley is among many young activists involved in popular agitations who have now decided to take the political plunge in the upcoming elections in Assam.

The most prominent names in this category are Asom Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Rajior Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. More such young activists could also join their ranks as polls draw closer.