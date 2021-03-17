Assam Election: Can Jailed Activist Akhil Gogoi Win in Sibsagar?

Jailed peasant leader Akhil Gogoi has filed his nomination for the Sibsagar constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. He had earlier announced his candidature from Mariani as well but withdrew, making Sibsagar his main battleground.

Gogoi has been in custody since December 2019 when he was arrested during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam.

Gogoi will be contesting under the banner of Raijor Dal, one of the newly formed regional outfits in Assam. It is in alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The question is - can Gogoi compete against bigger players like the BJP and the Congress?



Looking for an answer, we travelled to Sibsagar.