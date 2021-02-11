SC Rejects Activist Akhil Gogoi’s Bail Plea in Anti-CAA Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 11 February, declined to entertain a plea by farmers' rights activist Akhil Gogoi in a case pertaining to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam in 2019.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that it is not willing to grant bail at this stage to Gogoi – in jail since December 2019 – in the light of charges against him.

Gogoi's was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act amid large-scale anti-CAA protests in Assam.