Tweets May No Longer Be Confined to 280 Characters as Musk Takes Suggestions
The billionaire owner pulled another rabbit out of the hat by taking suggestions to cut down on tweet threads.
Elon Musk indicated on Monday that the maximum length of a tweet could be changed from 280 characters to 1,000 characters.
Tweet tease: The billionaire owner responded to a user who tweeted a suggestion on the need for Twitter to raise its character limit and cut down on “tweet threads.”
On the cards: Musk said that the upgrade was “on the to do list.”
He has also previously supported the idea of raising the character limit or getting rid of it completely.
Special status: Twitter earned the "microblogging service" tag owing to its 140-character limit, which was later increased to 280 characters in 2017, according to a report by Mashable.
Why it matters: Increasing the character limit to 1,000 may drastically reduce the inconvenience of reading through Twitter threads.
Flip side: The move could cost Twitter its microblogging tag, making it like any other social media platform such as Instagram and Facebook.
Bird App 2.0: Musk had also recently announced a multi-coloured verification system after the soft launch of Twitter Blue led to chaos and confusion.
